Peter Obi's strong ally, Kenneth Okonkwo, has shared a stunning revelation regarding the internal crisis rocking the party

Okonkwo also expressed readiness to rejoin any party of his choice as he heavily criticised Julius Abure's led committee and other top executives of the Labour Party

The Nollywood actor turned politician dumped the APC in 2022, citing the party’s adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election

Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), says he is not impressed by recent developments in the party.

Okonkwo, who was a presidential campaign spokesperson for the party in the 2023 election, described the LP as “a group of clowns”.

As reported by The Cable, he added that the party lacks the integrity to take advantage of the internal crisis in other parties.

Okonkwo speaks on rejoining another party

Speaking in an interview on Symfoni, a news platform, Okonkwo said he will not rule out rejoining another party if the LP continues on a “trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention”.

Okonkwo calls for the arrest of Abure

The Okonkwo also said that it is time for the security agencies to go in and apprehend Julius Abure and his "so-called National Executive Committee members" insisting that their tenures had long expired.

Okonkwo, a lawyer, also described the purported convention Abure and his cohorts conducted in Nnewi, Anambra state, as a nullity, as it didn't follow the procedures the law prescribed.

“Any party that is not visibly committed to the welfare of Nigerians will most likely not see me there. I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant,” he said.

“Those people are clowns. It is the greatest joke I have ever seen in a political party and then you want to position yourself as a party of integrity. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“Aburi and his cohorts, their tenure is over. Let Aburi and his cohorts get behind me. They are workers of iniquity. I don’t rate them. That executive is in charge of the secret society. They should be apprehended.”

