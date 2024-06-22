Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been visiting prominent leaders in the country, including former President Muhammadu Buhari

Atiku claimed the visits were to pay respects to the elder statesmen during the Sallah celebrations

Despite his claims, the visits have ignited intense speculation about his political intentions ahead of the 2027 general elections

In a move that has sparked speculation about his political intentions, Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has embarked on a series of visits to prominent political leaders in the country.

Though Atiku said the visits were to pay Sallah home after the Eid-el-Adha celebration, there are speculations that the former VP may have started moving to form an alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Here is a list of Nigerian leaders Atiku has recently visited:

Atiku visits Ex-President Buhari in Daura

Atiku visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22.

Dismissing the political connotations, Atiku said he was in Daura to pay his respects to the President during the Sallah celebrations.

"Accompanied by some stakeholders of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, we visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage," the former vice president said.

Atiku visits General Babangida (IBB) in Minna

Atiku met with former military President IBB in Minna, Niger state, on Wednesday, June 19.

The meeting was also described as a Sallah visit, with photos showing the two leaders exchanging pleasantries.

Atiku meets General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna

On Wednesday, Atiku also visited former military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna.

The visit was seen as a show of respect and a gesture of goodwill during the Sallah celebrations.

"Today, I paid Sallah homage to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdusalami at their residences in Minna, Niger State," Atiku posted on X on June 19.

Despite describing them as Sallah homage, the visits have attracted rumours about Atiku's political intentions as many wonder if he is building alliances ahead of the 2027 elections or simply showing respect to the elder statesmen.

“I’ll contest for president in 2027”, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku disclosed on Wednesday, May 22, that he would contest for president in 2027.

The PDP chieftain confirmed this development in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

He spoke a few days after meeting with Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 election.

