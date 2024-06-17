First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, received former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of the Sallah celebration

Obasanjo facilitated with the First Lady on the celebration of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice on Monday, June 17

Nigerians have reacted after the photo of Obasanjo and Senator Oluremi from the visit emerged online

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the president’s Ikoyi residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday 17th June.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, said Obasanjo visited to felicitate with Oluremi on the Sallah Celebration.

Oluremi Tinubu received Obasanjo who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration Photo credit:@KukoyiBusola

She made this known in a post alongside a photo of both leaders via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KukoyiBusola.

Kukoyi wrote:

“Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians as Obasanjo visited the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

@VivaDido

It gets to a stage one begins to reason like a kid and can be easily influenced.

Obasanjo has reached that stage.

Buhari has reached that stage.

Atiku has reached that stage.

Tinubu has reached that stage.

@directors008

What makes OBJ to start this unforeseen romance with asiwaju is beyond ordinary eyes.

I hope this serves as a lesson to all of us that wise politicians don't have permanent enemies but permanent interests.

@DAllSeeinRetina

These guys used Obi dump...Politics is brutal

@KunleMoshood

Does that mean the former president went to Bourdilon to pay Sallah Homage to The President.

@godswillefe75

The man who deceived Peter Obi on behalf of Tinubu.

@STARLION_JK

I can’t believe my grand fathers still leading us when we already fathers! When will it be our children's turn to rule when they are already turning to men?

@AyoAluko2

A lot has and will still be revealed on what transpired during 2023 presidential election. May some people were just used as chess game.

@harrison_adodo

We told them, OBJ knew Peter Obi cannot win the presidential election, he supported obi because it will divide PDP vote.

Source: Legit.ng