According to Lawrence Aguebor, the Oredo PDP Ward II chairman, a committee was set up, but the former lawmaker refused to appear before the committee or respond to calls and messages

Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama was suspended over alleged anti-party activities following a unanimous endorsement of the committee's recommendation

Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the people of the Oredo Federal Constituency, has been expelled from the House of Representatives over allegations of anti-party activities from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former lawmaker was suspended at the PDP Oredo Ward 2 meeting held at the Airport Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to Leadership, Lawrence Aguebor, the Oredo PDP Ward II chairman, read out the resolution reached at the meeting on Tuesday, June 19.

How PDP suspends ex-Reps member

Aguebor said that the party's ward executives and some stakeholders met two weeks ago and suspended the former lawmaker for 30 days. Subsequently, a disciplinary committee was set up.

The ward chairman further disclosed that the committee wrote to Ogbiede-Ihama, called him on the phone, and had five sittings, but the former federal lawmaker failed to appear before the disciplinary committee.

He stressed that they had received the committee's report and recommendations, which included his expulsion from the party.

The statement reads in part:

“The offences of Ihama for which he now stands expelled is captured under section 58 (1) a, b, d, e, f, h, l, j, l with the expulsion of Ogbiede Ihama-Omoregie, members of the general public are to cease and desist from doing any business that has to do with the PDP with him.”

Ogbiede-Ihama's suspension came at a time the governorship election in the state was becoming tense.

