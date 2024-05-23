Wole Soyinka has heavily criticised Peter Obi and the Labour Party supporters, Obidients

The Nobel Laureate described Obi and his team as incompetent, noting they have nothing good to offer Nigeria

Speaking further during a recent interview, Soyinka claimed Obi encouraged ‘obidients’ to attack him and others with opposing views online

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has explained why Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the 2023 presidential election, should not contest for the nation's number one seat of power in 2027.

Wole Soyinka claimed Peter Obi was in control of the ‘Obidients’ who trolled him online. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Wole Soyinka

Source: Facebook

Wole Soyinka says Obi lack competence, can't rule Nigeria

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, is the Labour Party's candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Supporters of the LP and Obi are known as ‘Obidients’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Soyinka criticized Obi and his team, describing them as lacking the competence to govern Nigeria based on their behaviour during the last election.

Soyinka also accused Obi of orchestrating online trolls who attacked him and other notable figures who questioned the Labour Party’s campaign.

Soyinka said he hoped Obi would not contest the next election because he and he and his team had proved to be incompetent to lead Nigeria, SaharaReporters confirmed.

The Literary icon also narrated an instance when he knew that Obi controlled the Obidient movement trolling people with opposing views online.

“I know that there is a relay mechanism, which is triggered into action by those who control what we call the trolls of the Internet, and so my disgust and contempt.

“But it is depressing to see those who wanted to be political leaders encouraging that kind of action, that kind of attitude in the youth. And my mind went to the expression, ‘They don’t know what they’re doing.’ Those who sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.”

“Time to decentralise Nigeria”, Soyinka says

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka said Nigeria needs to be decentralised for the people to enjoy the country more.

Soyinka said the country should follow the path of breaking up if that would solve the country’s challenges.

The elder statesman said decentralisation would allow governance to get closer to the people.

Source: Legit.ng