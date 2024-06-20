Tension is building in the minds of residents of the ancient city of Kano following the Thursday court ruling that nullified the procedures taken by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to sack Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

On Thursday, the court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, set aside all steps taken by Governor Abba Yusuf to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law

However, Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to the development and Nigerians heavily criticised him

Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the 16th emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reacted as a Federal High Court, Kano division on Thursday, June 20, nullified the reinstatement of his father.

Ashraf Sanusi, with his father, the 16th emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo credit: @Adam_L_Sanusi

The court, presided by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, nullified all the actions taken after Sanusi II's reinstatement. The court said the abolishment of the five emirate councils by the state assembly was an injustice.

But in a swift reaction to the court's judgement, the Kano prince shared a post on his X page, thanking Allah for the development.

Ashraf prayed that Allah would protect everyone from jealousy and envy. He accompanied his cryptic post with pictures of his father, Sanusi II and the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Sanusi's son tweeted:

"Alhamdulillah . May Allah protect us from arrogance, jealousy/envy, hating others, and displaying bad adab either in words or actions."

Nigerians react, blasts Sanusi's son

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to Sanusi's son's cryptic post. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@Abdulrahman0gml tweeted:

"May Allah grant us righteous children who will bring khayr to the ummah."

@mujahid00033 tweeted:

"Who’s still the emir? Ale aminun ne ko mai martaba."

@Goodlife12344 tweeted:

"Jealous by who? In the first place the kingmaker recommended Aminu Ado has the Emir but kwakwaso overruled them and give the Emir to Sanusi to save him from president Jonathan arrest a situation that make your father to sleep in government House 40 days and 40 night."

@TahirSuleimanM1 tweeted:

"If they attack ur dad u call it jealous or envy but wen they attack Aminu Ado wat do u call it??"

@abdulla14305642 tweeted:

"Alhamdulillah Court has humble you."

See Sanusi's son's post below

