Kano Gov Yusuf Sends Message to Tinubu Amid Sanusi vs Bayero's Tussle
- Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has sent a warm Eid-il-Kabir greeting to President Bola Tinubu
- Governor Yusuf's message to the president came amid the royal tension between the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero in the state
- The governor then prayed to Allah for a blessed rainy season for farmers in the state while reiterating his commitment to their growth
Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, has extended warm greetings to President Bola Tinubu in the spirit of the Eid-il-Kabir festival and celebration.
Governor Yusuf's message to the president came amid tension between the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II on the Kano emirship tussle.
Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf's spokesperson and media director, issued a statement on Tuesday, June 18, communicating the governor's message.
Kano: Governor Yusuf speaks on Eid-il-Kabir message
Governor Yusuf described the Islamic festival as a unique celebration from Allah for Muslims to sacrifice lambs as a significant adherence to faith, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.
The statement reads in part:
“I use this occasion to call on all of us to be our brother's keepers in the spirit of giving, which defines the Sallah season.
“Be exemplified and share what Allahu SWT bless us with Muslim brothers and sisters across the state."
Governor Yusuf vows to support farmers
The governor then prayed to the Almighty to bless the state with an excellent rainy season and that farmers in Kano should yield good results in their endeavours in the farming period. He disclosed that his administration has put measures in place to support farmers with necessary inputs.
According to the statement, the Kano government will continue to make the state more prosperous by improving the living conditions of the residents through a flourishing economy and opportunities for dedicated Nigerians and the African country at large.
Sanusi speaks on plans if dethroned again
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said he would care less should another government remove him from office again.
Sanusi said he was concerned about the disruption of the emirate system, which had been preserved over 1000 years ago.
The former CBN governor expressed gratefulness to the Kano government and assembly for correcting the deeds of the past government.
