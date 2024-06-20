Justice Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano will today (Thursday, June 20) decide the fate of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero

The court will deliver judgment on the validity of the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024 which abolished the creation of new emirates and dethroned the emirs

A kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, has asked the court to declare the law null and void

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, will know their emirship fate today as the Federal High Court in Kano is set to deliver its ruling on the repealed Kano Emirate Law today (Thursday, June 20).

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano state house of assembly passed the Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024 to abolish the creation of four additional emirates and dethroned all the emirs.

The court will deliver judgement on the validity of the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi/@Super_Joyce

Source: UGC

Justice Muhammad Liman will determine the validity of the law after a Kano kingmaker, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenged the propriety of the law, Daily Trust reports.

Danagundi through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), has asked the court to declare the law null and void.

During proceedings on the motion on Friday, June 14, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), the counsel for the Kano state house of assembly and its speaker, asked the court to stay proceedings on the case.

As reported by Leadership, Fatogun argued that he had filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Liman ruled that there was no evidence that the appeal had been entered and no application for stay had been filed before the court.

The judge adjourned the matter to today for ruling on the plea.

Court declares Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi suffered a major setback in his battle to retain the Kano emirate from Aminu Ado Bayero.

The federal high court in Kano state ruled that the deposed Emir, Bayero, has the right to present his case in court.

On Thursday, June 13, Justice Liman declared that the dethroned Emir, Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard in court.

Source: Legit.ng