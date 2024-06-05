Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has been accused of siphoning over N400 billion during his time in office

The allegation was made in a committee report set up by the state house of assembly to investigate finances, loans and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration

The committee then recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet

Kaduna - The Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, has submitted its report to the house on Wednesday, June 5.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee that was set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings on Wednesday.

How El-Rufai siphoned N423 billion state's fund

According to Zacharia, most of the loans El-Rufai's administration obtained were used for purposes other than those for which they were obtained. Channels TV reported that in other cases, due processes were not followed.

Speaking after receiving the report, Yusuf Liman, the speaker of the Kaduna state assembly, stated that a total of N423 billion was diverted by the previous administration, while leaving the state in a huge debt.

Zacharia-led committee then recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet who were indicted.

Why El-Rufai should be investigated

According to the committee, El-Rufai should be investigated for abuse of office, awarding contracts without due process, money laundering, leaving the state in huge debt, and diversion of public funds.

The committee's report recommended that Shizer Badda, the state commissioner of finance who also served in the same capacity under El-Rufai, be suspended immediately.

The committee also recommended the suspension of the chairman of the universal basic education in the state.

