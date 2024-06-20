The federal high court in Kano has announced the actual time it will deliver the verdict on the validity of the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024

The verdict on the Kano Emirate tussle between Emir Sanusi II and dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero was shifted to2 pm

The court clerk announced before midday that the ruling had been postponed from its initial 12 noon to 2pm

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Federal High Court in Kano has postponed its verdict on the validity of the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024 to 2pm on Thursday, June 20.

The court clerk announced the adjournment of the court proceedings until 2:00 pm.

The court clerk announced the adjournment till 2 pm Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi/@Super_Joyce

Source: UGC

Justice Muhammad Liman’s decision will determine the fate of reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

As reported by Leadership, security forces have increased their patrols around the federal high court in Kano.

The state Police command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has urged citizens to respect the court’s verdict.

Kiyawa called for calm among the populace as the court delivered its judgement.

“Violators and their sponsors will face legal consequences. Adequate security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

“The public is urged to cooperate with the security forces and provide actionable information to preserve peace and detect deviants."

The ruling was initially fixed for 12pm but was later postponed by 2 hours to 2 pm, Daily Trust reports.

The announcement was made before midday.

Legit.ng recalls that the court hearing of the Kano emirship tussle stalled due to lack of service of court processes on Tuesday, June 11.

The commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said the police could not serve the deposed, Aminu Ado-Bayero and four others the court papers.

Court declares Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi suffered a major setback in his battle to retain the Kano emirate from Aminu Ado Bayero.

The federal high court in Kano state ruled that the deposed Emir, Bayero, has the right to present his case in court.

On Thursday, June 13, Justice Liman declared that the dethroned Emir, Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard in court.

Source: Legit.ng