BREAKING: Supreme Court Takes Action on FG’s Suit Against 36 Governors Over LG Autonomy
FCT, Abuja - The supreme court, Abuja, on Thursday, June 13, reserved judgement in the suit seeking full autonomy for Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, a seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Garba Lawal, okayed the matter for judgement after governors of the 36 states of Nigeria, through their respective attorney-generals and counsels, adopted their briefs of arguement. They asked the court to dismiss the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024.
Legit.ng reports that apart from demanding full autonomy of the LGAs, the federal government is also asking for an order preventing the governors from arbitrarily dissolving democratically elected councils.
The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) also noted this development.
More to come...
