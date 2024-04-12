In what appears to be a fresh drama is the action of some local government chairmen in Rivers state

This is as a viral video surfaced online on Friday, showing the LG chairmen declaring support for both the PDP and the APC, confirming Wike's loyalty to Tinubu's government in Rivers

This came after former Governor Peter Odili declared Sim Fubara as the political leader of Rivers state

A video that has gone viral of some local government chairmen and their deputies in Rivers state chanting support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have surfaced on social media.

Fubara in fresh dilemma as Rivers LG chairmen confirmed Wike's game plan for Tinubu in the state come 2027. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The men pledged loyalty to Wike

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, April 12, the viral video is fueling new insinuations on the political inclinations of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

From the video footage, the local government chiefs, elected on the platform of the PDP, could be heard chorusing PDP and APC in what appears to be an open demonstration of their loyalty to Wike.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, is himself serving an APC administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Who can challenge us, Wike brags

Meanwhile, Wike, the former governor and now minister, has been at odds with his preferred successor over the control of Rivers state.

The minister and chieftain of the PDP, in February 2024, sent a veiled message to Fubara and bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in Rivers state.

Watch the video of the LG chairmen shouting PDP, APC below;

Wike vs Fubara: Ex-gov Odili reveals who’s in charge of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Governor Peter Odili endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

On Thursday, April 11, Odili praised Governor Fubara for defending the interests of the Rivers state people.

The former governor Odili, who served between 1999 and 2007, stated that Fubara, having secured his electoral victory both through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the oil-rich South-South state.

