Group Reacts as Appeal Court Refuses to Reverse Removal of Amaewhule, 26 Rivers Assembly Members
- The National Vanguard for the Rule of Law (NVRL) has praised the Appeal Court's decision to uphold the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly
- The court refused to reverse the lower court's interlocutory injunction, stating it would be premature to do so while an appeal was pending
- The NVRL believes the ruling demonstrates judges' commitment to upholding the law and has urged Nigerians to support judges who deliver sound judgments
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has commended the Appeal Court's decision to uphold the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.
Legit.ng recalls that Amaewhule and others had approached the appellate court seeking to vacate the Interlocutory Injunction of a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which empowered Oko-Jumbo to keep on with the leadership of the state assembly.
The court, however, refused to reverse the lower court's interlocutory injunction, saying it would be premature to do so while an appeal is pending.
Justice Charles Wali of the State High Court had also ordered Amaewhule and 24 others to stop parading as speaker and lawmakers in the legislative arm of the state.
Rivers crisis: NVRL hails court ruling
Reacting in a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde and sent to Legit.ng, the NVRL hailed the ruling, saying it "has resurrected hope in the judiciary" and demonstrated that judges are committed to upholding the law.
"If the prayer to reverse the restraining order on the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly was granted, they would have used that window to perpetrate more mischief against the government and people of Rivers State," said Comrade Babatunde.
The NVRL urged Nigerians to support judges who deliver sound judgments to make Nigeria a better place.
“It is our belief that our judges will deliver sound judgements in the other cases on the political crisis in Rivers state," the group said.
Legit.ng notes that Rivers state has been in political turmoil following Nyesom Wike's fallout with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.
Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers affected by the appeal court judgement are believed to be supporters of Wike, ex-Rivers governor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Rivers crisis: Fubara advised to be cautious of Wike
Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has been warned against believing that he had defeated his predecessor.
Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.
He described the FCT minister as a sleeping tiger who has been in politics since 1999.
