Rivers Crisis: Fubara Told to Set Up Panel to Probe Outgoing LGA Chairmen
- The Rivers Development Foundation (RiDeF) has called on Governor Fubara to investigate allegations of corruption against outgoing local government chairmen in Rivers state
- The group accused the chairmen of mismanaging funds, embezzlement, and other forms of corruption and urged the governor to set up a probe panel to address the allegations
- RiDeF also commended Governor Fubara for his prudent management of resources and provision of good governance in the state
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers Development Foundation (RiDeF) has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to investigate allegations of corruption and gross misconduct against some outgoing local government chairmen in the state.
In a statement, RiDeF President Dr Rejoice Okoli highlighted claims of mismanagement of internally generated revenues (IGR) and loyalty to "powers in Abuja" over the people of Rivers state.
The group sought a probe panel to address the allegations, which include abuse of office, embezzlement, and theft of government properties.
RiDeF's call for an investigation comes as the outgoing chairmen also face accusations of looting the treasury and squandering IGR in the last few months.
The foundation sought justice for the people of Rivers, urging Governor Fubara to take swift action.
"These allegations should be looked into, and His Excellency should set up a panel to probe the outgoing council bosses in order to get justice for the people of Rivers," the group said.
Rivers LGA chairmen didn't inaugurate any projects - RiDeF
Meanwhile, RiDeF also alleged that the chairmen failed to inaugurate any projects despite receiving significant allocations from the state treasury and internal revenue.
The group accused the LGA bosses of pocketing the funds and sharing them with their associates and loyalists tied to their political patron in Abuja.
The foundation also criticised the chairmen for allegedly practising nepotism, cronyism, and favouritism in their appointments, disregarding principles of fairness and justice.
Additionally, RiDeF levelled allegations of ghost workers, budget manipulation, racketeering, and insubordination against the outgoing chairmen.
The statement further accused some chairmen of violating their oath of office and plotting to destabilize the state for personal gain, undermining the democratic process and threatening citizen safety.
"Therefore, we urge the Governor to immediately constitute a panel to probe the outgoing Local Government Chairmen. The probe would not only serve as a deterrent to future council bosses but also prove to Rivers people that His Excellency has zero tolerance for corruption and prioritizes their well-being and safety," the statement read.
RiDeF commends Fubara
RiDef also commended Governor Fubara for what it described as his prudent management of resources and provision of good governance in the state, saying his performance has exceeded expectations.
"His performance so far is beyond expectations and worthy of emulation," RiDeF said in a statement.
Rivers crisis: LGA chairman challenges Fubara
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of Ikwerre local government area in Rivers state, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, declared that he would not vacate his office on June 16, the end of his tenure.
In a viral video, Nwanosike directly addressed Governor Fubara, expressing his intention to remain in office beyond the stipulated date.
Nwanosike affirmed that he would continue in his role based on the state lawmakers’ directive and warned that the people of Ikwerre LG would resist any attempts to remove him from office.
