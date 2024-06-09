Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and current minister of the FCT, has been described as a sleeping tiger

Okanlawon Gaffar, an analyst who commented on the political crisis in Rivers, said the former governor could be silent, but that did not mean Governor Fubara had defeated him

Gaffar maintained that it was a stage that Wike had passed through, and there were chances that he would know how to be defeated as a godfather and how to win as well

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has been warned against believing that he had defeated his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. Soon after resuming office as the state's number one citizen, he fell out with him.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, described the minister of the Federal Capital Territory as a sleeping tiger who has been in politics since 1999.

Wike's power explained

According to Gaffar, Wike's silence does not mean he is weak or defeated but a permutation that could lead to Fubara's removal. He noted that Wike currently has the federal power he can use against the governor, and given that he orchestrated the coming of Fubara, he can also be instrumental in his removal.

He said:

"Wike is an astute politician. He is not new to the game; he has been active in politics since 1999. Despite being a member of the opposition party, he still holds a ministerial position, which is a testament to his astuteness.

"Currently, it seems his power is being diminished in Rivers state because, in most states, the governor is the leader of the party and the most powerful person.

"Wike's position as a godfather, especially in the sense that he has passed through this before. He fought his godfather too to become the governor of Rivers state, so he understands how this game is played. I also believe that he understands how it can be lost and how it can be lost.

"Therefore, he is like a sleeping tiger. I think all is not lost when it comes to what Wike can do in Rivers state. This is Fubara's first elected position. I recalled that he was a commissioner under Wike.

"Wike definitely orchestrated his emergence as the governor of Rivers State and even as the candidate of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), and he cannot deny that. So, the same Wike who facilitated his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate and governor of Rivers State can also plot his removal."

