The Kano royal tussle has continued to unfold as the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero planned for the 2024 Eid il-Kabir Sallah

According to a councillor and the Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the district heads in Kano have been invited to the Nasarawa palace occupied by the deposed emir

The move marked a significant shift in Bayero establishing his position as the Emir of Kano

Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned emir of Kano, has invited all district heads in the Kano emirate to take part in the annual traditional durbar event in celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

It was learnt that the deposed emir plans to host the Durbar amid the dethronement saga by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and the growing legal tussle over the emir's position in the state.

Deposed Kano Emir planned Durbar 2024 Photo Credit: @aaibrahim92

Source: Twitter

How Ado Bayero plans to celebrate Eid-il-Celebration

The development was announced in a statement signed by Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, a senior councillor and the Galadiman Kano. This marked a significant action amid the embattled Bayero to assert his position as the Emir of Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the circular which was dated Monday, June 10, 2024, the district heads have been asked to gather at Aminu Ade Bayero's palace at the Gidan Nasarawa for the traditional durbar ceremony on the day of Eid-il-Kabir.

The deposed Bayero is expected to meet the district heads on Tuesday, June 11, after the Kano High Court sits over the emirship tussle to discuss the proceedings for the 2024 durbar celebrations.

Latest about Kano royal Tussle

According to the circular, local government chairmen have been urged to ensure the movement of the district heads to the Kano metropolis so that the event can be celebrated smoothly.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings on the Kano emir throne have begun. the court hearing on Bayero was stalled on Tuesday, June 11, at the Kano State High Court.

Usaini Gumel, the state commissioner of police, told the court that serving the deposed emirates' court papers was difficult. The affected Emirates are the defunct Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye emirates.

Source: Legit.ng