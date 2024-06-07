Kano Royal Tussle: Court Takes Action on Bayero's Suit
- The federal high court in Kano has reserved its ruling on the suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero
- Ado Bayero sought the court to grant his exparte order against being intimidated and protest his right from being trampled upon
- All the heads of security agencies and the attorney general of the federation are joined in the suit filed by the deposed emir
A federal high court in Kano state has reserved its judgment on the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.
The counsel to the deposed emir, M L Yusufari, had filed an exparte motion before the court to protect Ado Bayero from being intimidated or his rights being infringed upon.
Why deposed Kano emir went to court
According to The Punch, the motion, which was dated May 27, was filed to restrain the respondents from arresting the deposed Emir.
The respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation, the Kano state attorney general, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, the Kano state commissioner of police, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Army, NSCDC, and the Nigeria Navy.
At the hearing of the case, the appellant, Michael Jonathan, said the matter was within the jurisdiction of the court because it was a fundamental human rights proceeding.
When did deposed emir file another suit
The originating motion filed by Jonathan was dated May 27 and was in support of an affidavit and a written address.
He urged the court to allow the case to be heard in the interest of justice and peace in Kano state.
The lawyer urged the court to dismiss the respondent's preliminary objection, noting that doing so would be an abuse of the court.
Atiku speaks on Kano royal tussle
Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, reacted to the royal tussle between Sanusi and Bayero.
The ex-PDP presidential candidate condemned the deployment of the military in the matter, saying such would upset the peace and security in the state.
He added that President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to be reminded that Kano is known for peace and security, and any attempt to destabilise it would be resisted.
