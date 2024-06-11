The court hearing of the Kano emirship tussle stalled due to lack of service of court processes on Tuesday, June 11

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said the police could not serve the deposed, Aminu Ado-Bayero and four others the court papers

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu adjourned the matter to June 24, for hearing in the motion on notice

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Kano emirship tussle instituted by the Kano state government against the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and four others at the state high stalled due to lack of service of court processes on Tuesday, June 11.

The applicants, the Attorney General of Kano state, Speaker of Kano assembly and Kano state house of assembly, have filed seeking the court to restrain Bayero and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs.

Police said they could not get to the five dethroned emirs with the court parts Photo credit: Sanusi Lamidi Sanusi/@Super_Joyce

As reported by Daily Trust, counsel for the applicants, Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion exparte on May 27, 2024.

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said the police could not serve the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero and four others the court papers.

The Inspector-General of Police, Abdulsalam Saleh, told the court that all attempts to serve the first to the 5th respondents failed.

Saleh stated this when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, June 11.

The respondents are Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero(Kano) Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero (Bichi) Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll (Karaye), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa (Rano) and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya (Gaya).

“My lord we filed an affidavit of service. We have done our best to ensure service was made on all the five emirates but could not get to them.

“There was an order from the Federal High Court restraining the police from arresting, intimidating or harassing the respondents that was why we could not serve them.”

Counsel for the applicants, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), applied for another date to enable them to file all necessary applications for service on the respondents.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu held that the order stopping the police from arresting the respondents does not prevent them from serving the notices.

“The 6th respondent could not have refused to serve the respondents because there was an order stopping them from arresting or intimidating the five emirates.

“As far as the law is concerned, you are only serving them papers, the earlier order can not stop you. How can you give protection to the first respondent and say you were unable to serve him?”

The judge adjourned the matter to June 24, for a hearing in the motion on notice.

