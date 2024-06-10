The governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum, has jetted out to the holy land for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, June 10, Zulum travelled to Saudi Arabia and handed over the state's affairs to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur

The Yobe state assembly speaker confirmed the development and disclosed that Zulum would be absent from the state for 28 days

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has handed over power to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, and embarked on a trip to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Zulum jets out to Saudi Arabia for 2024 Hajj

Zulum joined 1,815 Borno pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the holy exercise.

The speaker of the Borno House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkareem Lawan, confirmed the development in a notice released to the press on Monday, June 10. He noted that the governor was on a 28-day vacation.

Borno deputy gov takes over

The speaker noted that the deputy governor would govern the state from July 10 to July 8, 2024.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, the speaker noted that the formal notice was in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buttressing his point, the speaker said the assembly’s approval would give the deputy governor full powers to handle the state’s affairs without consulting the governor, Leadership reported.

Meanwhile, the report disclosed that this is the second time Governor Zulum would transfer power to Kadafur to act as governor.

The first was in April, 2021 when the governor went on 21-day vacation.

2024 Hajj: Kwara female pilgrim kills self in Madina

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, June 9, the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board stated that an investigation conducted by Saudi Arabian authorities into the death of one of its pilgrims revealed that the pilgrim committed suicide in Madina.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the executive secretary of the board, Abdulsalam Abdul Kabir.

According to the statement, another pilgrim from the state also died in Madina.

