Nigerians have been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of its citizens in Saudi Arabia

Reports making rounds on Sunday, June 9, disclosed that two intending pilgrims have died in Madina, Saudi Arabia

The executive secretary of Kwara state Muslim Pilgrims’ Board, AbdulSalam AbdulKabir confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement and noted that one of the pilgrims committed suicide

On Sunday, June 9, the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board on Sunday informed that the investigation carried out by Saudi Arabian authorities on the cause of the death of one of its pilgrims revealed that the pilgrim committed suicide in Madina.

How 2 Kwara pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the executive secretary of the board, Abdulsalam Abdul Kabir.

According to the statement, another pilgrim from the state also died in Madina, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

One of the deceased, identified simply as Hajia Hawawu, died as a result of what the Saudi authorities found to be “an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.”

It further stated that the other pilgrim who died in Madina, Saliu Mohammed, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill, Daily Trust reported.

Reacting to the development, the board pilgrims’ board expressed regrets over the demise of the two pilgrims from the state, describing it as “sad events.”

“Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“The pilgrims’ board deeply regrets these sad events but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allaah in all affairs,” the release reads.

Hajj 2024: Nigerian pilgrims die in Makkah

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, two Nigerian pilgrims, Tawalkatu Busare Alako and Muhammad Suleman, passed away during their pilgrimage.

Alako, from Kebbi state, died on May 25, and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria expressed condolences to her family and the Kebbi State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board.

Suleman, also from Kebbi, died after a brief illness on May 26, and his funeral was held at Al-Masjid Al-Haram, with prayers for comfort and eternal rest for both deceased pilgrims.

