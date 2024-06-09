The Kano royal tussle between the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero has become an issue that may last longer than expected

Analyst Okanlawon Gaffar commented on the issue in an interview with Legit.ng faulted Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for correcting the wrong of his predecessor with another wrong

He stated that if the matter eventually goes the way of the governor, it would be a dangerous precedent as other governors in Nigeria could start removing monarchs at will

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The royal tussle between the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi two has been described as a bad precedent in the Nigerian political scene.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, noted in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that the development not only eroded the value and respect of the emirship position earned but also means governors in Nigeria may start removing first-class traditional rulers to protect their political interests.

Royal Tussle: How Ganduje set up a dangerous precedent Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

While the analysis condemned Abdullahi Ganduje's removal of Sanusi, the former governor of Kano state and now the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he noted that the removal of Ado-Bayero is like correcting Ganduje's wrong with another wrong.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Dangerous Precedent Ganduje set

According to him, if another opposition takes over governance in Kano state, he can also remove Sanusi again and install his person. He warned that this could set negative precedents for governors to start removing emirs and kings at their own will.

He said:

"Here's my take on the royal tussle in Kano state. First, I think a dangerous precedent was set when Sanusi II was removed, and now we have another case where a new political dispensation has removed the current emir (Bayero) and returned Sanusi to office.

"It is not about which political leadership is right or wrong now but the likelihood of another opposition coming into power in the next three years. That person, too, might decide to remove Sanusi and install his own Emir.

"The culture and reverence the Emir represents are already being washed away. We have a king who was deposed by a governor and another. In trying to remedy that problem, the current governor, by his action, has shown that the leadership position of the emir, which in the past used to command a lot of respect, has been eroded.

"The emirship posited has now been reduced to the whim of the governor. Henceforth, we will see an emirship that is politically inclined. That is not to say that we haven't had politics embedded in their operation, but now, it would be much more obvious because being an emir now would be determined by how much you support the governor.

Atiku speaks on Kano royal tussle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, reacted to the royal tussle between Sanusi and Bayero.

The ex-PDP presidential candidate condemned the deployment of the military in the matter, saying such would upset the peace and security in the state.

He added that President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to be reminded that Kano is known for peace and security, and any attempt to destabilise it would be resisted.

Source: Legit.ng