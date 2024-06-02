The reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, delivered a Friday sermon that has sparked controversy

Sanusi's reinstatement by Governor Abba Yusuf followed the repeal of the state Emirate Council Law 2019 by the NNPP-controlled state House of Assembly

In his sermon, Sanusi underscored the necessity for Muslims to accept their fate as ordained by God

Kano, Kano-The Friday sermon delivered by the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has stirred controversy within the state.

Leading the congregational prayers for the first time since his reinstatement on Friday, May 24, Sanusi indirectly criticized his rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, suggesting that it is improper for a Muslim ruler to reject any fate ordained by God.

Kano Emir Sanusi under fire over sermon Photo credit: @MasterMaliq

Source: Twitter

Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Sanusi after the state House of Assembly, controlled by the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), repealed the state Emirate Council Law 2019, which abolished the five emirates system and deposed their emirs.

The legislation was enacted during the tenure of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who, in 2020, deposed Sanusi and divided his emirate into five separate entities.

However, Ado-Bayero contested his removal as the Emir of Kano after an associate obtained an interim court order from the Federal High Court, challenging the annulment of the 2019 law.

Mr. Ado-Bayero returned to Kano on Saturday, May 25, one day after Sanusi's official reinstatement, and settled in a smaller emirate palace, while Sanusi took residence in the main palace, Gidan Rumfa.

Sanusi said:

“No one can ask God for an explanation on any issue."

Sanusi delivered a sermon emphasizing faith in God and the necessity for Muslims to embrace their fate, whether favorable or unfavorable.

He also discussed the significance of prayers and supplications during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the period in which Muslims observe Edel-Kabir.

He said:

“Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take his decision wholeheartedly without contemplation. No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything.

“We were told that whoever does not accept that destiny is from Allah his belief is not complete. One should be thankful in good and bad situations. We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined and what we couldn’t have is also from God."

Mixed reactions over the sermon

However, numerous individuals within the state and beyond have been responding to the sermon

Muaz Magaji, a former state commissioner for works and infrastructure, alleged that Mr. Sanusi utilized the pulpit to criticize Mr. Ado-Bayero. Magaji, who was part of Mr. Ganduje's administration.

Magaji argued that the sermon deviated from the teachings of Islam, asserting that the message and intent were distorted and motivated by self-interest.

“The pulpit is sacred, therefore, it’s wrong to use it sarcastically against anyone”, Mr Magaji said in a series of Facebook posts on the sermon.The genesis of the problem centred on politicising the Emirship title as being institutionalized by SLS (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi).

Now, he is setting a (bad) precedent for Islamic clerics to be twisting the divine teaching to attack each other."

Another Facebook user, Adam Muhammed, also warned Sanusi against using the pulpit to advance his agenda.

He cited Abu Hurairah, a companion of Prophet Muhammad, to criticize Mr. Sanusi.

He said:

“Hadith No. 252 Ibnu Maja, Narrated Abu Hurairah, the Prophet Muhammad says ‘whoever learns knowledge that is sought for the sake of Allah, but learns it only to gain some worldly benefit, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise on the Day of Resurrection"

Emirship tussle: Police speak on 5 Conflicting court orders

In another development, the commissioner of police in Kano, Usaini Gumel, said the five conflicting court directives regarding the royal battle between Emir Muhaamdu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero have created a complex situation for the police.

Gumel stated this during a meeting with the heads of media organisations in Kano on Friday, May 31.

He lamented that the police have been thrown into a dilemma over the number of court orders it has received from federal and state high courts.

Source: Legit.ng