A claim on X that the reinstated emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has attacked the federal government is misleading

An X user claimed that the former CBN government made his comment after he was reinstated as the emir of Kano

However, a fact-check showed that the embattled Emir made the comment two years ago during a stage drama about his life

A trending video of the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II speaking about the Nigerian government's failure and calling on it to address various challenges confronting the country has emerged online.

The reinstated emir reportedly urged Nigerians to hold politicians accountable in the video. It was being circulated with the claim that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made the comment after he was reinstated by the Kano state government.

The claim was made by an X user @Row_Haastrup. The tweet reads:

“Powerful speech by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi after being reinstated as Emir.”

A search of the keyframes in the video on a Google reverse image shows that the footage has been online since 2022.

Real video of Sanusi speaking against government

It was also discovered that an earlier version of the video showed Sanusi giving his speech at the launch of a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.” The event was held in August 2022 in Lagos.

Ahmed Yerima, a professor of drama at Redeemer University, wrote the play. Joseph Edgar, the Executive Chairman of Duke of Somolu Productions, produced it.

In the video, the embattled emir said:

“We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or governor, and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different paths. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people who have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or a governor."

