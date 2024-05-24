The chairman of Ikwerre local government Area in Rivers State, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, has declared in a viral video that he will not vacate his office on June 16

The chairman said his decision to stay is because of the extension of tenure granted by state lawmakers due to the failure to conduct local government elections

The chairman warned that the people of Ikwerre local government area would resist any attempts to remove him

FCT, Abuja- The chairman of Ikwerre local government area in rivers state Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, has declared that he will not vacate his office at the end of his tenure on June 16.

In a viral video circulated on Thursday, Nwanosike directly addressed state governor Siminalayi Fubara, expressing his intention to remain in office beyond the stipulated date.

Against Gov Fubara's directive, Ikwerre LGA chairman Samuel Nwanosike said he will not vacate office on June 16. Photo credits: Siminalayi Fubara, Samuel Nwanosike

Source: Twitter

The chairman justified his decision by citing an extension of tenure granted by state lawmakers under the leadership of Martin Amaghule, due to the state government’s failure to conduct local government elections, The Punch reported

In the two-minute video, Nwanosike affirmed that he would continue in his role based on the lawmakers’ directive and warned that the people of Ikwerre LG would resist any attempts to remove him from office.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He declared:

“Let them come and try to remove me if they dare. The countdown begins—23 more days to go.

“We are sending a message to those who are threatening them to wear their jeans – do like this, don’t do like that. We don’t wear jeans in Ikwere local government. We wear white, we tie wrapper we wear Ogbakata. Come and disobey the law, we will wait for you. The law of Nigeria is the law passed by Martin Amaewhule. If dem born you well, show your face.”

Rivers crisis: Nwanosike defends Amaewhule assembly faction

Nwanosike also confronted those questioning Martin Amaewhule's authority, stating, "Who are you to say Martin Amaewhule is not the Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly?"

He said:

“If Amaewhule declares that the governor’s failure to conduct local government elections means I should remain in office, then I will stay in office. This is the law in Rivers State.”

“We don’t wear jeans in Ikwerre Local Government. We wear white, we tie wrappers, we wear Ogbakata. Come and disobey the law, we will wait for you.

The law of Nigeria is the law passed by Martin Amaewhule. If you have the courage, show your face.”

Court rules against tenure elongation in Rivers

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 21, the Rivers State High Court, division, declared the six-month tenure elongation of the state’s local government executive chairmen by the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly as null and void, unconstitutional and of no effect, Legit.ng

The court further declared the Local Government Law No.2 of 2024, whose provisions extended the tenure of local government chairmen as invalid.

The presiding judge, Justice, D.G. Kio, in his judgement, declared that Local Government Law No. 2 of 2024, which extended the chairmen’s terms by six months was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

Source: Legit.ng