Nigerians have been urged to be patient with the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu

PDP chieftain Bode George made this appeal to Nigerians as he noted that Tinubu needs more to address the country's challenges

The former deputy national chairman of the PDP and former military governor of Ondo state, further urged Nigerians to stop blaming Tinubu for Nigeria's current woes he inherited from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu one more year to fulfill his promises and address the country’s challenges.

George stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, June 7.

According to the PDP chieftain, Tinubu, as a first-time president, needs more time to implement his policies and convince Nigerians of his vision.

As reported by Vanguard, George reasoned that Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period.

Buttressing his point, George cited the fact that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain noted that Tinubu inherited Nigeria's current challenges, hence he needs time to get things working properly in Nigeria.

Bode George said:

“He (Tinubu) had never served at that level (presidency). Well… you will say he was part of the party (APC) that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari), but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team.

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time.”

