The presidency has denied the report that Wale Edun, the minister of finance, proposed N105,000 as the new minimum wage in his presentation to President Bola Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, debunked the claim shortly after the report went viral on social media

Edun had presented cost implications on the new minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu earlier on Thursday, June 6, to meet up with the 48-hour ultimatum earlier issued to him

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has denied the report that Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, proposed N150,000 as the new minimum wage in the template he submitted to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 6.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed the development in a tweet on Thursday, shortly after the claim went viral on social media.

Edun presented minimum wage template to Tinubu

Earlier on Thursday, Edun presented the projected cost implications of the new minimum wage template to the president following Tinubu's two-day ultimatum.

Edun and his counterpart in the ministry of budget and national planning, Atiku Bagudu, presented the cost implication to Tinubu in his office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Following the report, the social media was taken over with the news that Edun proposed N105,000 as the new minimum wage in the cost implications and that President Tinubu was reviewing the proposal.

Tinubu's directive followed a recent industrial action by the organised labour which started on Monday, June 3, after their meeting with the leadership of the national assembly did not produce a satisfactory result.

Presidency denies N105,000 minimum wage proposal

Hours later, Onanuga tweeted that the report was totally false and urged the public to disregard the claim.

The presidency said:

"The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false."

FG, organised labour reach four resolutions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC's meeting with the federal government on the new minimum wage concluded with four resolutions.

The meeting was held at the office of George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, to end the unions' nationwide strike.

According to Akume, the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage will meet every day for the next one week.

