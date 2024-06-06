Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating economy, has reportedly proposed a minimum wage of N105,000 per month for Nigerian workers.

This was said to be part of the new minimum wage presented to President Bola Tinubu, while meeting up with the two-day ultimatum earlier issued to him by the president on the new minimum wage.

Tinubu reviewing N105k minimum wage proposal Photo Credit: @officialABAT

According to The Punch, President Tinubu has taken the proposal and will review the minister's suggestions.

Edun presented the projected cost implications of the implementation of a new minimum wage to the president on Thursday, June 6.

The minister of finance and his counterpart at the budget and national planning, Atiku Bagudu, presented President Tinubu with the cost implications of the new minimum wage in his office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

However, reacting to the report, the presidency debunked the claim shortly after the news went viral.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, said the report was totally false and urged the public to disregard it.

In a tweet on Thursday, Onanuga said:

"The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false."

