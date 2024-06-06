Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reiterated his commitment to the party

The former governor of Anambra state made the comment while denying the report that he was planning to dump the party for the PDP

Rumours about Obi dumping the Labour Party for the PDP went viral following his closed-door meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said he is not leaving the party.

On Wednesday, June 5, he said this in a statement to clarify his comments on the ObIdients movement directorate created by the party's national chairman, Julius Abure.

Peter Obi denies plan to dump Labour Party Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a series of posts on his X.com handle on Thursday, the former Anambra state governor said his position on the Obidient Movement was to clarify issues that concern his supporters.

He said:

“For the avoidance of doubt, ‘I remain a committed, Loyal Labour Party member’. That is my definitive response to all Nigerians who may be in doubt about my party affiliation in the light of recent reports and conflicting interpretations of recent political expressions."

Peter Obi has recently been rumoured to be nursing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his meeting with the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Several political pundits have predicted that the duo could work together to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Rilwan Olanrenwaju, a PDP chieftain spoke on the development with Legit.ng, described the meeting between Atiku and Obi as a normal event in politics.

According to Olanrewaju:

"H.E. Alhaji Abubakar and H.E. Peter Obi are friends and brothers. I don’t see any permutations yet, as it’s still very premature. It’s normal for two friends to meet and spend time together."

See Obi's tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng