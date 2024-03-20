Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The breakdown of the proposed monthly salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial officers as approved by the House of Representatives has emerged.

According to the bill passed for an Act for upward review of salaries and allowances, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will earn N5.39m monthly.

CJN to get N5.39m monthly and a breakdown of Judicial officers' salaries Photo credit: @go_globalworld

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, below are the monthly salaries of judicial officeholders in Nigeria:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria will earn N5.39m monthly

Justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4.21m

The President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4.48m

Justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3.73m

A total monthly package of N3.53m will be the earnings of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to Channels Television, other allowances not embedded in the total monthly package for the CJN include:

Non-regular allowances of: N6,731,308.98 Leave Allowance (when applicable),

N142,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night)

$2,000 estacode (per night);

N80,775,707.70 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure)

N53,850,471.80 as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before the expiration of tenure)

Tinubu takes steps to Increase judiciary salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a significant move to increase the salaries of judicial workers as he sent a bill to amend the salaries of judicial workers to the House of Representatives for consideration.

This was disclosed in a letter from Tinubu to the Green Chamber read by the speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

The bill is titled: "A Bill for an Act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria and for related matters".

Source: Legit.ng