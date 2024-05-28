Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been urged to be prayerful ahead of turbulent days in a government office

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos made the revelation in a prophetic video

The cleric also called for prayers for Nigerian governors, urging the politicians to prepare for busy political activities ahead of them

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos has prophesied that there are turbulent times ahead for the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a video on YouTube, the cleric urged the governor to pray fervently to avert the turbulent challenges ahead of him.

Cleric predicts busy political activities in Nigeria

He also predicted a series of disturbing political events in the country's coming days, saying there would be many betrayals among politicians and calling for prayers for Nigerian governors.

Prophet Elijah's prophecy came amid the governor's rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who was considered Fubara's godfather during the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Fubara fell apart with Wike barely four months into office as the governor of Rivers state, leading to political instability in the state for the past 365 days.

Aftermath of Fubara fall out with Wike

Following the fallout between the governor and his predecessor, the Rivers State House of Assembly served an impeachment notice to the governor, which escalated the political crisis in the state.

However, the lawmakers could not impeach the governor despite several interventions from stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu, which temporarily subsided the tension.

However, the crisis resumed months later, and the centre could not hold. The majority of the lawmakers dumped their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were said to have lost their seats afterwards, and the matter is still in court. The governor has moved the activities of the state House of Assembly to the executive chamber through executive order.

Prophet Elijah's 2024 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has spoken about President Bola Tinubu's agenda for the year 2024.

In his latest series of prophecies, the cleric addressed the president's performance in 2023.

The prophet also said Nigerians should expect more governance from the new leadership in the country.

