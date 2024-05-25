Kano state royal tussle has taken a new dimension as former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's camp unveiled a new plan as reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II battled deposed Aminu Ado Bayero

Muazu Magaji, the former commissioner of works under Ganduje's administration, disclosed that they are working on returning the deposed Ado Bayero to the palace currently occupied by Sanusi

Kano state government, through the deputy governor, accused Ganduje of using the federal power to create chaos in the state

Kano - Muhammadu Sanusi's reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano and the deposition of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero have created unrest in the state as allegations and counter-allegations have continued to unravel.

Muazu Magaji, the former commissioner of works under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's immediate past administration, disclosed underground plans to return the dethroned Emir to the palace.

Ganduje's camp revealed a plan to return Bayero to the palace currently occupied by Sanusi Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz @OfficialAPCNg

According to Daily Trust, Magaji stated that Ado Bayero would soon take the place currently occupied by Sanusi in Kano. This development has elicited a response from the Kano state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

Kano crisis: Ganduje accused of using NSA office

The deputy governor alleged that former Governor Ganduje was using the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to create tension in the state, accusing him of smuggling the deposed Emir into the state overnight.

According to The Punch, Gwarzo made the allegation while speaking to journalists at the government house on Saturday, May 25.

Gwarzo alleged that the Ganduje collided with the office of the NSA to get a chartered flight for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero and returned him to the state.

Kano: How Governor Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero

Governor Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23, and announced Sanusi II's reinstatement on Friday, May 24.

Bayero was installed in 2020 by the administration of ex-Governor Ganduje following the signing of the Kano Emirates Council Law (2019) bill, which was earlier passed by the state assembly.

However, the current assembly repealed the law and abolished the five emirates created by Ganduje's administration.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Security takes over government house

Legit.ng earlier reported that heavy security men had taken over the Kano state government house amid the royal tussle between Sanusi II and deposed Emir Ado Bayero.

Governor Yusuf was not at the government house, but the security operatives did not stop the movement in and out of the premises.

The chief security officer of Yusuf declined to speak to journalists about the development and appeared unsettled at the government house.

