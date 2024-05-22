Fubara Throws Jibe At Wike’s Loyalists As He Swears In 8 Newly-Screened Commissioners
- Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has thrown jibe at former commissioners loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike
- Fubara accused the former commissioners of not keeping records in their ministries after serving for months
- The governor urged the newly sworn-in commissioners to cultivate the culture of keeping accurate records
Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in eight newly screened commissioners at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, May 21.
Legit.ng recalls that the commissioner nominees were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo on Tuesday.
Fubara charged the new commissioners to cultivate the culture of keeping accurate records in their various ministries, Channels Television reports.
The governor said record-keeping provides a useful history of events, decisions and actions, including productivity indices.
As reported by The Punch, Fubara said some commissioners who recently resigned from his cabinet left no records in their ministries.
“I know what I am saying. Some of them who left here as commissioners, and there are no records in their ministries. We’ve had a few meetings with people. We were looking for records which we could not find but that is for them and their gods, I am not bothered about that."
He added:
“So, I want you to stand on that premise, knowing fully well that whatever you are doing, in case you are called upon tomorrow to give account, you can do so confidently. Keep your records straight,”
The governor urged the new commissioners to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the dignity of Rivers state.
Fubara admonished them to stand tall, no matter the situation they find themselves.
“Your position as a Commissioner today is not just for you to answer to me. It is to work for the interest of our state.
“But I know that with what I have heard, with the few of you that I have related with, I know that you are men of integrity.”
