Wave of political defections have continued to hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state

Former Abia State Accountant General, Gabriel C. Onyendilefu and the immediate past chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Hon. Ikechukwu Anyatonwu, are the latest to dump the PDP

Onyendilefu said he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because it's time to play national politics

Abia state

Abia state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has become the sought-after political party as former Abia State Accountant General, Gabriel C. Onyendilefu and former chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Hon. Ikechukwu Anyatonwu, joined the ruling party.

Onyendilefu dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling APC at his Ikem Nvosi country home.

Onyendilefu says there is no better alternative to play national politics Photo credit: @The Ingenious

Source: Facebook

The new APC member served as Abia state's accountant general under former governors Theodore Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu’s administrations.

As reported by The Nation, Onyendilefu was a PDP house of representatives aspirant for Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal in 2018.

Onyendilefu said he joined the ruling APC because he is tired of playing regional politics.

He said:

“There seems no better alternative to play national politics.

“I think it’s a better option. We have actually suffered playing regional and state politics.”

Legit.ng recalls that Barrister Anthony Agbazuere, an ally of former governor, Ikpeazu, spearheaded a wave of political defections in the state. Agbazuere and others moved from the PDP to the ruling APC.

There are insinuations that the development may be part of the moves to have Ikpeazu join the APC.

Former Abia deputy speaker dumps PDP for APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ifeanyi Uchendu, the former deputy speaker of the Abia state assembly, quit the PDP and joined the ruling APC.

He made his decision known in an open letter on his official Facebook page in February, 2024. The lawmaker said the decision to join the APC was because of its national presence and coverage.

Uchendu, hailing from Isiama Ward and serving in the 7th Abia Assembly, represented the Ohafia South State Constituency. He previously held roles including chairman of media and publicity and spokesman of the House of Assembly.

