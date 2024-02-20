Ifeanyi Uchendu, the former deputy speaker of the Abia state assembly, has quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He made his decision known over the weekend in an open letter on his official Facebook page

The lawmaker said the decision to join the APC was because of its national presence and coverage

Umuahia, Abia - The ex-deputy speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Ifeanyi Uchendu, has switched political allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uchendu, hailing from Isiama Ward and serving in the 7th Abia Assembly, represented the Ohafia South State Constituency.

He previously held roles including chairman of media and publicity and spokesman of the House of Assembly.

Uchendu on leaving PDP

Uchendu's move marks his departure from the PDP, which he joined on May 24, 2017, after leaving the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he was elected to represent Ohafia South in the 6th Abia State House of Assembly.

Addressing a gathering at the PDP party headquarters on Finbars Road in Umuahia following his return from APGA, he stated:

“I consulted with my God, my people, and members of my constituency before I took the decision to join PDP citing the crisis at the APGA national leadership as reasons for his decision to go back to the PDP."

“I became a member of the Abia State House of Assembly on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015.

“I was doing well for our people which is the most important thing. But there was a need to reconnect my people to the mainstream of Abia politics that led to my joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). I joined the PDP while I had the mandate of my people.”

I became deputy speaker because of my records - Uchendu

In response to accusations of ingratitude for leaving a political party that facilitated his ascent in the state's political hierarchy, he asserted that his elevation to Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly was primarily a result of his capabilities, track record and other contributing factors.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“If I didn’t do well in my position, it would have been a curse to the PDP but I performed creditably well.

“At that time, my people only listened to what PDP had to say because I was there and distinguished myself at the same time.

“So it can be said that it was a mutual benefit. I promoted the party through my performance and activities.”

Uchendu explained his decision to align with the APC instead of the state's ruling Labour Party (LP), citing the APC's status as a national party and the ruling party at the national level.

He highlighted the significance of his affiliation with the APC and the potential benefits it would bring to the new party.

