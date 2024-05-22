Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara announced that he fully began governing in February 2024, eight months after taking office, due to political turmoil involving his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, revealed on Tuesday that he fully assumed the reins of governance in February 2024, eight months after officially taking office in May 2023.

This delayed start, he explained, marked the beginning of his active decision-making and execution of governance responsibilities.

Rivers governor blames Wike for delaying his full assumption of the office

Source: Twitter

Fubara's comments came during the inauguration of Egbeda internal roads in the Emohua Local Government Area.

Addressing the public, he expressed pride in the progress made since he began confronting governance issues head-on, noting the positive feedback received from the populace.

"We are just starting, but I assure you more attention. If in four months we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time. Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance," Fubara stated.

Wike vs Fubara crisis

While Fubara did not explicitly state the reasons for the long delay, it could be attributed to the ongoing political turmoil, particularly involving his predecessor and former political ally, Nyesom Wike.

Last October, Fubara survived an impeachment attempt orchestrated by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike. Additionally, two cabinet members associated with Wike resigned, contributing to the state's political instability.

Despite these challenges, Fubara emphasised his commitment to delivering quality projects and fostering transparency. He reassured the public that all his actions and decisions are meticulously documented.

"Everything that we are doing is in my white paper. I carry it along, so, there is no issue of any manipulation. Call me any day, anytime, it is there," he asserted.

The governor highlighted his administration's focus on service delivery, promising transformative changes for Rivers State.

"What we want to do is to bring governance to our people, service delivery at record time, and in a cost-effective way," he said, underscoring his approach to efficient and transparent governance.

Fubara also addressed concerns about record-keeping and accountability, stressing the importance of maintaining comprehensive records of all governmental activities.

"As a civil servant, what is most important is record-keeping so that if you are not there, and something happens, it is just for somebody to pick up the file and he will see the history. That is how I am trained, and I have that in my mind before I do anything," he explained.

Fubara replaces commissioners who dumped his cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the faction of the Rivers state House of Assembly loyal to Governor Similanayi Fubara had invited some nominees for screening. The nominees were invited to appear before the assembly led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Legit.ng reported that five commissioners loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned from Fubara's cabinet on Wednesday, May 15, citing various reasons.

However, on Tuesday, a letter was reportedly sent out, and eight nominees were invited for screening as commissioners.

