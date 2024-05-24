The Abuja Light Rail is to offer free rides for two months post-commissioning as announced by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Wike said President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate the Metro rail project for commercial activities

Meanwhile, the FCT administration also plans to construct 10,000 affordable housing units named Renewed Hope City in 2025

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

FCT, Abuja- During the ongoing ministerial sectoral update marking the first year of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, revealed that the Abuja Light Rail would offer free rides for two months following its commissioning on Monday May 27.

The former Rivers state governor announced this at the Radio House in Abuja, highlighting that Tinubu would inaugurate the Metro rail project for commercial activities.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said the Abuja Light Rail will offer free rides for two months after the commissioning. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

He encouraged residents to commence using the Metro rails from May 28 to enhance commuting ease, hinting that the President might extend the complimentary train rides for up to six months, The Punch reported.

Wike to launch 10,000 affordable housing

Wike further announced that the FCT Administration plans to commence the construction of 10,000 affordable housing units known as the Renewed Hope City starting in the year 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, other ministers are scheduled to give their scorecards as President Tinubu marks one year in office.

Abuja rail: Nigerians react

Frank Frank commented on Facebook:

"In the next 2yrs this man will scatter the whole Abuja with infrastructure. The only productive product among Tinubu cabinet."

Oyugbo JONAH Osagie said:

"For 16years two President and three FCT Ministers could not complete and Wike complete it in less than 1year."

Sho Ly said:

"The Mono rail Ameachi wanted to give us here In Rivers state you stopped it because of politics and now you want to commission a light rail at Abuja.

"Make sure you stay there and get a chieftaincy title oh."

Wike lists key achievements after 1 year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT minister has on Thursday, May 23 listed his key achievements after one year and explained why Nigerians should not doubt the good intentions of Bola Tinubu toward the nation.

The former governor of Rivers state disclosed that Tinubu has restored lost hope in the minds of Nigerians, and the “renewed hope” agenda is a reality.

Wike who is set to unveil 10,000 housing units in FCT, assured that President Tinubu, would make the country work.

Source: Legit.ng