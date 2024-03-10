Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, was reported not to have an interest in becoming a federal minister

Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufa, and lawmaker representing the Kaduna north federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has said Nigeria lost an effective administrator for the senate to have rejected his father.

According to the lawmaker, he and other members of the family pleaded with the father to accept the ministerial nomination from President Bola Tinubu.

Bello made the revelation while speaking with a media personality, Seun Okinbaloye, in an interview on a Podcast, Seun Okinbaloye, seen on YouTube.

Recall that the senate in August 2023 refused to confirm the nomination of the former governor El-Rufai when they were confirming the ministerial list forwarded to the Red Chamber by President Tinubu. El-Rufai and two other nominees were rejected.

Why senate reject El-Rufai as Tinubu's minister

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, noted that the nominees who were rejected would be subjected to further security checks and urged the nominees to take their matter to the president.

The rejected nominees are El-Rufai, Sani Danladi (Taraba), and Stella Okotete (Delta).

The lawmaker said he felt disappointed after learning his father's nomination was rejected. He revealed that he, Governor Uba Sani and one of his former commissioners convinced him to accept it.

His statement reads in part:

“He (Nasir) didn’t want it. It’s hard for Nigerians to believe it because they feel it is everyone in Nigeria who wants to be a minister."

