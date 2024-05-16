The first batch of Nigerian pilgrims has departed the country for Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The first flight took off at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in an event graced by the state's governor

The governor appreciates the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for choosing the state as the location for the inaugural take-off

The first batch of Nigerian pilgrims has taken off to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the year's annual Hajj.

The pilgrims departed from Kebbi on Wednesday, May 15, in an event graced by Governor Nasir Idris.

President Tinubu subsidised Hajj fare with billions of naira

Source: Facebook

The governor, in an appreciation message on his official X account, expresses gratitude to Vice President Kashim Shetimma for his immense contribution to this year's Hajj.

He also thanked the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for choosing Kebbi state as the location for the inaugural take-off flight.

Idris implored all pilgrims to seize the moment to pray for the country and its leaders.

He said: “Furthermore, we appreciate NAHCON for selecting Kebbi State for the inaugural flight and acknowledge the collective efforts of my team and various state governments. We are committed to providing world-class services to our pilgrims in the Holy Land. I urge all pilgrims to utilize this golden opportunity for spiritual rebirth and to pray for our leaders, the nation, and themselves. Together, we will ensure the success of this Hajj season and uphold the high standards expected of us”

2024 Hajj kicks off

According to a post on the Hajj Commission's official Facebook account, the inaugural flight contained 422 pilgrims and seven officials, 269 of whom were male and 163 female.

Shortly after, another flight from the Federal Capital Territory took off, containing 299 pilgrims, 123 males and 176 females.

The post read:

"Today 15/05/2024, Inaugural flight, Flynas flight XY8002 departed Kebbi to Madinah @ 16:54hrs with 422 Kebbi pilgrims and 7 Officials. M=269, F=153. Total airlift=422. Total flights=01. Alhamdulillah, 2024 Hajj Operation has commenced."

Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet with new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.

Following Bala's move, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will now receive a subsidy of N959,000, amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

Source: Legit.ng