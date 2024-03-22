The Lagos state government has dismissed the report that it was sharing N20,000 with residents in the state for Ramadan

The spokesperson to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, made the disclaimer on Friday while reacting to the message online

This came as no less than seven governors were reported to have spent over N28.3 billion as Ramadan palliatives for the people of their states

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state government has debunked the report circulating on social media that it was sharing N20,000 as a "Ramadan Support Fund" to the people of the state.

Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, debunked the claims in a tweet on Friday, March 22.

The circulating message reads:

"Lagos state N20,000 Ramadan 2024 support fund is ongoing. Due to high levels of inflation, economic hardship, and high cost of feeding, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved N20,000 support funds in order to ease some of the financial burdens that individuals may face during Ramadan."

The message further stated that the motive was to ensure everyone could fully participate in religious fasting.

Governors declared N28.3 Ramadan palliatives

This is coming at a time when many governors are declaring Ramadan palliative for the people in their states, particularly the northern governors.

It was earlier reported that at least seven state governors in the north budgeted over N28.3 billion to feed the people in the state during the fasting period. This is according to the figures released by the states and put together.

This has led to questions being raised at different quarters, with religious leaders calling for accountability due to the huge amount set aside.

The critics said it was not wrong to support the less privileged during Ramadan, citing the spiritual reward that comes with it. They call for caution on the possibility of abusing the process.

Tinubu announces palliatives for Lagosians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu has rolled out plans to tackle the state's growing hardship.

The state planned to share daily food in some identified Mama Puts and restaurants across the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, delivery would be free in all hospitals, while there is a 25 per cent cut on public transport in the state, buses, trains and ferries.

