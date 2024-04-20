Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been compared to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of way of pursuing their ambitions

A PDP chieftain, Rilwan Olanrewaju, made the comparison while speaking with Legit,ng in an exclusive interview on the crisis rocking the Labour Party

Olanrewaju said he foresaw the crisis in the Labour Party but not as fast as it was now, adding that the best is for Peter Obi to return to the PDP

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been compared to Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, in terms of the manner in which they pursue their ambitions.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the analogy in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng about the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the rumour of Obi dumbing the party.

The PDP chieftain stated that he had predicted the crisis in the third force but had not envisaged it as fast as it was today, stating that the best is for the former governor of Anambra to return to the PDP.

Recall that Obi left the PDP ahead of the party's presidential primary in 2022 when it became clear that he would not get the party's presidential nomination. On joining the Labour Party, he became the flagbearer of the third force in the election.

Peter Obi urged to return to PDP

But Olanrewaju stated that the best option is for Peter Obi to return to the PDP, adding that his desperation to be Nigeria's president can be compared to the immediate past president Buhari. He also said the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are ideologically similar.

His statement reads:

“The Labour Party is similar to the APC; they share the same ideology. Peter Obi is also similar to Buhari, as their campaign and desperation share some resemblance.

“Peter Obi should return to the PDP. I predicted the LP’s crash but never knew it would be this fast. Staying relevant as opposition is not an easy task, and that’s why I laughed when I saw opposition/LP supporters mocking the PDP.

"Because they don’t even understand what party play is all about. Peter Obi will leave LP but it will be best for him to return to PDP than any mushroom party, if he’s ever serious about becoming the president.”

