Nigerian intellectual Reno Omokri publicly challenges all the fanbase of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi

The author and media influencer challenged anyone to present a nursery or primary school that Obi started and completed during his eight-year reign as governor

Twenty-four hours after he opened the floor, Omokri said no one has come forward with such evidence, as there is none

A former presidential aide during the administration of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has lashed out at the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for not having concrete educational infrastructure projects throughout his two tenures as governor.

This comes as the influential intellect's rift with Obi's camp worsens over time. Omokri, a loyalist of the People's Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, said that instead of the southeastern political figure, who enjoyed a successful run against heavyweights in the last general election, investing in beneficial projects, he built a brewery factory in the state.

Omokri claims that Obi lacks the track record excellent enough to convince Nigerians that he is fit to head teh country Image: X/@renoomokri @peterobi

Source: Facebook

He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"In eight years as Governor, Peter was able to build a $50 million brewery, but he could not construct even one school. Not even a nursery school. So, your priority is for youths to be drinking instead of them to be learning? You want to create drunkards instead of scholars"

He stated that what a two-term governor could not achieve in eight years, a chairman of a Local Council Development Area in Lagos accomplished in a much shorter tenure with a relatively stricter budget.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"Mr. Monsuru Obe, the Chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area in Lagos. His government has constructed four roads, two schools, and is in the process of constructing a third school, and has built and commissioned multiple health centres. Mr. Obe's administration has also provided free uniforms to primary school pupils in his LCDA."

Omokri was with Obi during the 2019 general election when he ran alongside Atiku, but as he deserted the party to run on his own, the friendship soured.

