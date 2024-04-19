Operatives of the South African police have arrested eight Nigerians during a drug raid in Kimberley, Northern Cape province

The Nigerians were arrested for attacking the police officers and damaging windows and other properties

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola said the police will not allow such lawlessness

Northern Cape, South Africa - Eight Nigerians have been arrested for allegedly attacking police officers during a drug raid in Kimberley, Northern Cape province of South Africa.

The suspects also damaged vehicles and broke windows at the police station and other property during the procession.

Police say it won't allow such lawless behaviour. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the South African police via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SAPoliceService on Friday, April 19.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, said the Nigerians who prevented the police from exercising their duties will be harshly dealt with.

Otola said a large group of Nigerians attacked police while tracing information that one of the Nigerian nationals was in possession of drugs.

He added that police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

"We will not allow such lawless behaviour, we are processing the suspects and working with Home Affairs to determine if they are legally or illegally in the country. Police will continue to stamp the authority of the state in the Northern Cape Province.”

The police commissioner disclosed that one suspect was arrested for illegal possession of drugs, and three suspects for public violence.

According to the police statement, Otola said another group of Nigerians later approached the Kimberley Police Station and threatened to retaliate.

The operational commander warned the group to disperse after which the group damaged police vehicles.

The police boss said another four suspects were arrested for malicious property damage.

