The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Benue state.

The APC candidate was declared winner of the election following results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hyacinth Alia has been declared winner of Benue state governorship election. Photo credit: Benue People

The Catholic priest was closely followed while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Titus Uba.

The top contenders in Benue include Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe of Labour Party and APC’s Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem.

