Amid the crisis rocking the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), there are claims that those behind the purported suspension of Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje are not members of the ruling party.

A group, the National Coalition Against Terrorism, made the assertion during a press conference on Thursday, April 18.

Terrence Kuanum, the national coordinator of the coalition, said this while reacting to the court ruling which halted Ganduje'surported suspension.

While commending the Federal High Court ruling by Hon. Justice A. M. Lima, Kuanum said the judgement had restored confidence in the judiciary.

NNPP-led Kano govt behind Ganduje's suspension

Contrary to the earlier claim that Ganduje's ward executives suspended him, Kuanum said it was "revealed" that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-led Kano state government sponsored some of their members to suspend Ganduje.

The group also condemned the restraining order granted by Justice Usman Mallam Na'abba of Kano State High Court to the alleged non-APC Members behind Ganduje's suspension.

Legit.ng reported that the order, until the new ruling by the Federal High Court, restrained Ganduje from parading himself as an APC member.

"It was an act of terrorism for members of a political party to suspend the National Chairman of another political party without," Kuanum said.

"These guys carried out this action without fear of the law and still went to the Kano State High Court to obtain an order against the APC National Chairman."

