Rivers state's Channels TV reporter Joshua Rogers has been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt

The Channels TV reporter was said to have been taken away to an unknown place by the gunmen on Thursday night

Rogers was said to be close to his residence at Rumuosi in Port Harcourt, the state capital when the gunmen attacked him

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Gunmen have kidnapped a Channels Television reporter in Rivers State, Mr. Joshua Rogers.

Rogers was reportedly whisked away to an unknown place by the gunmen around 9 pm on Thursday, April 11, close to his residence at Rumuosi in Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt: How Channels TV reporter abducted

The reporter was driving his official Channels Television branded car when the hoodlums accosted, pointed a gun at him and took him away in the same vehicle, The Nation reported.

Rogers was said to be returning from his official assignment in Government House after a trip to Andoni for a government event when the incident happened.

Already, the gunmen were said to have contacted his wife and demanded an N30 million ransom for his release.

His cameraman confirmed the incident and appealed to his abductors to set him free unconditionally.

After attending Fubara, Odili's event, reporter abducted

This is coming amid the renewed clash between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is not the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At the event on Thursday, Governor Fubara warned local government chairpersons who disrespected him as the state governor. He said the chairpersons purportedly supporting Wike dug their graves and would soon fall into them.

Fubara made the comment while commissioning the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ndoni, in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers. The former governor, Peter Odili, built and donated the facility to the state.

Rivers: Gov Fubara brags about his strength

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara has affirmed that no one can remove him from office until the end of his administration.

According to the governor, he was popularly elected in the 2023 election and deserved to finish his tenure without hindrance.

Fubara then assured the state's people not to panic, adding that his administration would protect lives and properties.

