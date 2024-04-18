The Tinubu-led administration has said that ethnic agitators calling for secession in Nigeria will pay a heavy threat

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 17, in Abuja noted that his government will deal with such persons causing unrest in the country

Tinubu, speaking with Afenifere leaders in Abuja, added that it is his foremost endeavour to keep the country united and in peace

Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated in clear terms that violent ethnic agitators who are threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria will pay the price.

The president made this remark on Wednesday, April 17, following tension caused by secessionist agitation from certain persons in the southwestern region of the country, especially in Oyo state.

According to Tinubu, who received leaders of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, led by nonagenarian Pa Reuben Fasoranti, noted that such persons will be dealt with severely.

Tinubu said his administration is committed to Nigeria's unity

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian leader stated:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay and we are not going to relent.”

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu declared that his administration would not relent in combating criminality across the country

The statement read in part:

“I am irrevocably committed to the unity of Nigeria and constitutional democracy.

“Constitutional democracy is reflected greatly here since we assumed office. What we face now is the challenge of terrorism. Security of life and property is very necessary for development. I can tell you we are achieving success.

“There’s an improvement from hoisting flags on the Nigerian properties and sovereignty.↳

“We have degraded terrorism to a level that they cannot threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria any longer."

Ooni of Ife rejects Yoruba Nation agitators

Meanwhile, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, had asked Nigerians to ignore the Yoruba nation agitators who invaded the Oyo state government secretariat recently.

The first-class monarch described the agitators as attention seekers, insisting that they do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 16, when he received members of the Yoruba council worldwide, who paid him a visit at his lodge in Eko hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos to inform him of the sixth annual Omoluwabi festival slated for May 1, 2024, the Ooni advised Nigerians not to give the controversial Yoruba nation agitators any attention.

Source: Legit.ng