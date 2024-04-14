The Benue APC National Assembly Caucus dismissed claims of factionalisation within the party, asserting Senator George Akume as the party leader and Comrade Austin Agada as the state chairman

They highlighted examples from other states where leaders like Senator Kashim Shettima are recognized even after assuming higher offices

The caucus emphasised their commitment to party principles and urged members to view those claiming leadership roles as mere entertainers

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

FCT, Abuja - The Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus has debunked the claims that there are two factions of the ruling party in the state.

They clarified this in a statement released on Sunday, April 14, by Hon Philip Agbese, the joint spokesman of the NASS members and federal appointees from the state.

Agbese said those making such insinuations are "desperate comedians who are struggling for Mr. Ibu's role in Nollywood."

He further said that it is only in Benue that some deluded characters who thrive in hero-worshipping individuals as demi-gods want to turn logic on its head.

Akume is our leader - Benue NASS caucus

The lawmakers, therefore, said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, remains the party leader in Benue as far as the APC's doctrine and philosophy are concerned.

They reckoned that as long as the party's constitution and National Working Committee are concerned, Comrade Austin Agada is still the state chairman.

Agbese cited Borno, Ogun, Kebbi, and other states where Senator Kashim Shettima, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Atiku Bagudu are still recognised as party leaders.

"Even before Shettima became the Vice President of the country, he was regarded as the leader in Borno State," the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Reps added.

"What did he do for Zulum that Senator Akume didn't do to make Rev (Fr) Hyacinth Alia the Governor of our state?" the statement queried.

Why Gov Alia can't be equated with Akume

Agbese also wondered why Governor Alia, who has barely spent one year in office, wants to be equated with a man who has been governor for eight years, Senator for 12 years, Minister for four years and currently the SGF.

"We are true party men and doing things the unique way in line with the party's doctrine of command, and that's why members of the National Assembly Caucus are highly respected in our constituencies," the statement added.

"We have not told anyone in our domains that we are the leaders of the party. For example, how do I address myself as the leader of the party in my federal constituency with Senator Ameh Ebute, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and Chief John Ochoga all from my place?"

He, however, admonished the true APC members to see those parading themselves as the new leaders of the party as mere comedians who are just entertaining the Benue public.

2027 presidency: Benue APC backs Tinubu

In other news, the APC in Benue state has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party also passed a vote of confidence in the president and Vice President Shettima.

The leader of the party stakeholders, Senator Tilley Gyado, said the Tinubu leadership would guide the nation to a new life of posterity, unity, and development.

