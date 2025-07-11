Nollywood actress Tola Oladokun made the frontline of blogs as she opened up on her bedroom preference

During a recent podcast episode, the indigenous star opened up on what she doesn't allow her husband to do to her in the bedroom

Speaking further, she mentioned the consequence that would if her husband or anyone tries to cross her boundaries

Nollywood actress Tola Oladokun startled people when she revealed that she has never kissed in her life.

The Yoruba actress revealed this in her most recent interview, when she brazenly said that she does not kiss and has never kissed. Tola stated that her husband cannot try kissing her, which is why she cannot tolerate anyone doing so.

Actress Tola Oladokun condemns kissing. Credit: @tolaoladokun

Source: Instagram

The legendary actress also warned that anyone who tries it with her will face her wrath.

Translating her words, she said:

“You’re asking an old woman such a question. I don’t kiss, oo. I haven’t kissed in my life. If someone tries it with me, we will fight. I will tell him that I don’t do such. When even my husband can’t bring his lips to kiss me, and I agree, who will I now do such with?”

Watch her speak below:

In a previous report, popular skit maker Isbae U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan, has stirred reactions on social media after he posted a video of him surprising veteran Yoruba actress Tola Oladokun with gifts.

In the video, Isbae U revealed he invited Oladokun over under the pretense of shooting a skit together.

It, however, turned out to be a moment of celebration for the actress as Isbae U employed the service of a praise singer who left the actress in tears with emotional Yoruba chants.

The skit maker, aside from giving Oladokun food gifts, also presented her with a cheque of N200k, which stunned the actress.

Isbae U, in a clip, applauded Oladokun for her role in the movie industry as he revealed they share a mother-and-son bond. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Isbae U wrote in a caption:

"I surprised the legendary actress @iyajenifah_tolaoladokun , Kindly say a prayer for her."

Patience Ozokwo speaks on reason actors beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo was so concerned about what was happening in the movie industry that she had to address some issues.In a video online, she stated the reason actor beg whenever they fall sick.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, such a person will manage with the money available till he exhausts it. Fans were able to reason with her as they applauded her and advised her colleagues. The actress, who won the AMVCA Merit Award in May, noted that many believe actors are rich because of the kind of clothes they wear on the red carpet, so they don't help them.

Her explanation came months after actors were slammed for begging when they are faced with difficulties. R

Source: Legit.ng