Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a human rights advocate, has called for caution in fishing out the killers of the 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta state

Anifowoshe, while speaking with Legit.ng, said that the rule of law and reason must be applied in addressing the issue

The legal icon appealed to all parties to take emotion out of the matter while expressing regret that such a heinous crime could be committed in the 21st century

The Nigeria Army and other concerned authorities have been urged to exercise caution and respect human rights in dealing with the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Ugheli South local government of Delta state.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and human rights advocate, in an interview with the Legit.ng, condemned the killing of the uniformed personnel, stating that emotion should not be supreme in addressing the heinous crime.

The legal luminary expressed disappointment that some Nigerians were still found to have such an attitude of attacking personnel on a peace mission in the region.

Delta killings: "Respect rule of law", lawyer urges

She further called for the respect of the rule of law and rationality in dealing with the issue in the Niger Delta Region while calling for justice for the perpetrators of the crime.

She said:

The recent crisis in the Niger Delta region and the killings of soldiers are deeply troubling and appalling. It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, citizens of Nigeria would perpetrate such heinous acts against personnel who are serving our nation and working to protect their communities.

Reports indicate that communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi local government areas have been affected by military operations, leading to residents fleeing their homes out of fear of reprisal attacks. While we await justice for the perpetrators of these crimes, it's crucial to emphasize the importance of adhering to the rule of law and rationality rather than being driven by emotions.

