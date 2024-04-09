President Bola Tinubu has again expressed confidence in his economic move to transform the country for the better

The president said he believed that the first name of Nigeria is Spirit and that the last name of the country is Can Do

Tinubu then recalled how he revealed the new name to investors at the UK stock exchange, adding that he only wanted them to come and diversify the economy, not that Nigerians can't do it

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has again expressed confidence in Nigeria's economic recovery, saying the nation will soon recover and that he believes the country will survive the current financial challenges.

In a TikTok video, Tinubu recalled how he wooed investors in Nigeria with self-belief and determination, saying, "Our first name is Spirit, and our last name is Can Do."

What is the new name of Nigeria?

The president in the video said Nigeria can drive the economy from within, adding that he had to the investors at the UK stock exchange to consider Nigeria a prime destination for their investment.

President Tinubu then said:

“At the end of my remarks, I told them we only want them to show their face and diversify Nigeria’s economy, not as if we cannot do it ourselves."

How Tinubu's economic policy affects Nigerians

Tinubu's video went viral amid the rising cost of living in the country following the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating currency at the inception of his administration.

Some concerned Nigerians, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have criticised Tinubu for running an economy that would favour the International Monetary Organisation and World Bank, respectively, rather than thinking about the people.

But Tinubu and members of his cabinet have consistently appealed to Nigerians to ensure the economic transformation of the new administration, adding that the situation would not last forever.

Atiku knocks Tinubu over Lagos Calabar highway project

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has knocked President Bola Tinubu on the award of the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 2, Atiku challenged the presidency to reveal the project's cost to Nigerians and explain why N1.06tn was released for the 6% pilot phase.

The former vice president asked seven questions about the project and urged the presidency to respond without insult.

